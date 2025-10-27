Runoff to fill vacant Tampa City Council seat is Tuesday

If you live in east Tampa, you may want to set aside Tuesday as voting day. That's because a runoff will be held for the open seat on the Tampa City Council.

The runoff will pit a seasoned political veteran versus a political newcomer.

Tom Scott, a 72-year-old pastor who served four years on the city council and 10 years as a Hillsborough County Commissioner, squares off against Naya Young. She's 33 and works for the Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association.

Scott got 27% of the vote in September's 14-person contest, with Young coming in second at 13%. The winner will serve the remainder of the term of Gwen Henderson, who died in June.

The election is for District 5, which is centered in east Tampa but includes the fast-growing areas of downtown and Channelside. Only about 12% of the district's registered voters cast a ballot in September.