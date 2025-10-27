© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Runoff to fill vacant Tampa City Council seat is Tuesday

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:03 PM EDT
tampa city hall with a blue sky and other buildings behind it
Thomas Iacobucci
/
WUSF Public Media
Tampa's Old City Hall

The runoff is to fill the council term of Gwen Henderson, who passed away in June.

If you live in east Tampa, you may want to set aside Tuesday as voting day. That's because a runoff will be held for the open seat on the Tampa City Council.

The runoff will pit a seasoned political veteran versus a political newcomer.

Tom Scott, a 72-year-old pastor who served four years on the city council and 10 years as a Hillsborough County Commissioner, squares off against Naya Young. She's 33 and works for the Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association.

Scott got 27% of the vote in September's 14-person contest, with Young coming in second at 13%. The winner will serve the remainder of the term of Gwen Henderson, who died in June.

The election is for District 5, which is centered in east Tampa but includes the fast-growing areas of downtown and Channelside. Only about 12% of the district's registered voters cast a ballot in September.

District 5 map
Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections office
District 5 map

Tags
Politics Tampa City CouncilGwen HendersonElections
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now