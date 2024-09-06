© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SPCA Tampa Bay will celebrate a decade of fee-free adoptions

WUSF | By Ari Angelo
Published September 6, 2024 at 5:05 AM EDT
A side profile of a brunette woman wearing sunglasses holding up a tiny brown puppy. There is green grass, a sidewalk and a palm tree in the background. The woman is holding adoption papers.
SPCA Tampa Bay
/
Courtesy
A photo taken at the 2023 SPCA Tampa Bay Clear the Shelters event where 119 animals, like this puppy, were adopted.

On Saturday, the 10th annual Clear the Shelters event held by the Largo nonprofit has more than 100 animals up for free adoption.

For the tenth consecutive year, SPCA Tampa Bay will be hosting a no-fee adoption event to help animals find forever homes.

Saturday's Clear the Shelters event in Largo will see more than 100 animals up for adoption.

The non-profit's participation in the national campaign has resulted in over 1,000 adoptions since 2014, with 119 adoptions last year.

The national Clear the Shelters initiative is organized by NBCUniversal Local and sponsored by Hill's Pet Nutrition. More than one million pets have been adopted since 2015.

A family of six with a brown dog in front of a shelter banner and bushes. Two people are leaning down with the dog on the right and four stand together on the left.
SANDI CROUGHN
/
SPCA Tampa Bay
The first adoption made at SPCA Tampa Bay during the 2023 Clear the Shelters event.

SPCA Tampa Bay Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations Kristi Koehler said they have a wide variety of animals available, including typical house pets and even some animals you might not expect. One of these is a turtle named King Koopa.

"You never know what's going to get people out. [King Koopa] has an awful lot of personality. He comes right out to the tank when you walk up,” said Koehler.

“Then there's also folks that are going to come out just because they want to meet our pig."

9-year-old Penelope the pig was surrendered by her owner due to housing restrictions, which Koehler said is one of the most common reasons people give up their pets. Penelope weighs 275 pounds and finds joy in mud baths, belly rubs and naps.

A large black pig covered in mud sits in a mud puddle, surrounded by grass and dirt. She almost seems prideful with her smirk.
SPCA Tampa Bay
Penelope the pig is one of the animals up for fee-free adoption Saturday.

Other than Penelope and King Koopa, SPCA officials said there will be 65 dogs, 53 cats, 30 rabbits, 8 birds (including chickens) and 40 pocket pets up for adoption.

Koehler said these kinds of events allow room for other animals the shelter needs to take in.

"It's exciting for us to see all of the animals that we fallen in love with find new homes, but it's also really exciting to have a clear shelter so that we can welcome some new animals here and give them a chance to find a new home," she said.

The shelter opens at 10 a.m. and will process adoptions until 5 p.m. — but Koehler said don't wait that long.

“If the nine past years are any prediction, we will have a line of cars waiting to get in to check out the pets and see if they can find their new best friend,” said Koehler.

Pale rabbit being held.
1 of 8  — leviathan the rabbit.jpg
Leviathan the rabbit
SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy
black dog holding a pink llama toy in her mouth as she runs
2 of 8  — grace the dog spca.jpg
Grace the dog
SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy
A brown and tan guinea pig perched on a toy log
3 of 8  — aldrich the guinea pig.jpg
Aldrich the guinea pig
SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy
a white and cream cat lounges on a blue stretcher
4 of 8  — big bertha the cat.jpg
Big Bertha the cat
SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy
a small brown mouse held in the palm of someone's hand
5 of 8  — biscuit the mouse spca.jpg
Biscuit the mouse
SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy
A Labrador retriever with an orange handkerchief tied around the neck
6 of 8  — frosty the dog.jpg
Frosty the Labrador retriever
SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy
a white chicken looks into the camera with a side eye, it is on top of a towel and in front of a blue wall
7 of 8  — water polo the chicken.jpg
Water Polo the chicken
SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy
a turtle as seen from behind on an orange towel in an animal carrier
8 of 8  — king koopa the spca turtle.jpg
King Koopa the turtle
SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy

If you plan to have your dog meet a potential adoptee, the shelter asks that you make sure to have at least two adults in your party to allow everyone in your group a chance to meet the shelter dog one-on-one before introducing the dogs. There will be a limit of one dog introduction per party to accommodate all adopters on Saturday.

A local food truck, Funnel Vision, will be on-site from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

SPCA Tampa Bay is at 9099 130th Avenue North in Largo.
Tags
Local / State pet adoptionPetsdog adoptionCats
Ari Angelo
Ari Angelo is the WUSF Senior Radio News intern for fall of 2024.
See stories by Ari Angelo
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now