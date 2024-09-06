SPCA Tampa Bay will celebrate a decade of fee-free adoptions

For the tenth consecutive year, SPCA Tampa Bay will be hosting a no-fee adoption event to help animals find forever homes.

Saturday's Clear the Shelters event in Largo will see more than 100 animals up for adoption.

The non-profit's participation in the national campaign has resulted in over 1,000 adoptions since 2014, with 119 adoptions last year.

The national Clear the Shelters initiative is organized by NBCUniversal Local and sponsored by Hill's Pet Nutrition. More than one million pets have been adopted since 2015.

SANDI CROUGHN / SPCA Tampa Bay The first adoption made at SPCA Tampa Bay during the 2023 Clear the Shelters event.

SPCA Tampa Bay Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations Kristi Koehler said they have a wide variety of animals available, including typical house pets and even some animals you might not expect. One of these is a turtle named King Koopa.

"You never know what's going to get people out. [King Koopa] has an awful lot of personality. He comes right out to the tank when you walk up,” said Koehler.

“Then there's also folks that are going to come out just because they want to meet our pig."

9-year-old Penelope the pig was surrendered by her owner due to housing restrictions, which Koehler said is one of the most common reasons people give up their pets. Penelope weighs 275 pounds and finds joy in mud baths, belly rubs and naps.

SPCA Tampa Bay Penelope the pig is one of the animals up for fee-free adoption Saturday.

Other than Penelope and King Koopa, SPCA officials said there will be 65 dogs, 53 cats, 30 rabbits, 8 birds (including chickens) and 40 pocket pets up for adoption.

Koehler said these kinds of events allow room for other animals the shelter needs to take in.

"It's exciting for us to see all of the animals that we fallen in love with find new homes, but it's also really exciting to have a clear shelter so that we can welcome some new animals here and give them a chance to find a new home," she said.

The shelter opens at 10 a.m. and will process adoptions until 5 p.m. — but Koehler said don't wait that long.

“If the nine past years are any prediction, we will have a line of cars waiting to get in to check out the pets and see if they can find their new best friend,” said Koehler.

1 of 8 — leviathan the rabbit.jpg Leviathan the rabbit SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy 2 of 8 — grace the dog spca.jpg Grace the dog SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy 3 of 8 — aldrich the guinea pig.jpg Aldrich the guinea pig SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy 4 of 8 — big bertha the cat.jpg Big Bertha the cat SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy 5 of 8 — biscuit the mouse spca.jpg Biscuit the mouse SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy 6 of 8 — frosty the dog.jpg Frosty the Labrador retriever SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy 7 of 8 — water polo the chicken.jpg Water Polo the chicken SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy 8 of 8 — king koopa the spca turtle.jpg King Koopa the turtle SPCA Tampa Bay / Courtesy

If you plan to have your dog meet a potential adoptee, the shelter asks that you make sure to have at least two adults in your party to allow everyone in your group a chance to meet the shelter dog one-on-one before introducing the dogs. There will be a limit of one dog introduction per party to accommodate all adopters on Saturday.

A local food truck, Funnel Vision, will be on-site from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

SPCA Tampa Bay is at 9099 130th Avenue North in Largo.