LIVE BLOG: Updates on Hurricane Milton

St. Petersburg is shutting off drinking water service and issuing a boil water notice

WUSF | By Gabriella Pinos
Published October 10, 2024 at 12:08 AM EDT
close-up view of water flowing from tap into glass
by sonmez/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
St. Petersburg is shutting off drinking water service starting at midnight on Oct. 9. The city said it's in response to a major water break, which will impact citywide drinking water services.

The shutdown starts at midnight on Oct. 10. The city said it’s in response to a major water main break, which will impact citywide drinking water services.

St. Petersburg is shutting off drinking water service starting at midnight on Oct. 10.

It’s in response to a major water main break, which will impact drinking water services in St. Petersburg and Gulfport, according to news releases.

Residents and businesses should prepare for the shutdown, which is expected to last until the issue is fixed. Repairs will start once it’s safe for crews to go outside. Affected areas may already see low water pressure or cuts in service.

St. Petersburg is also issuing a boil water notice for all water used for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth. Once the system is fixed, the city will undergo further testing to make sure the water is safe before lifting the notice.

You can view updates on St. Petersburg’s website, emergency alerts and social media.
