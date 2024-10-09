Hurricane Milton lands near Siesta Key. What to expect overnight and rest of the week

Versión en español abajo

Milton officially made landfall near Siesta Key on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. Milton continues to bring damaging constant winds to the Tampa Bay area. This landfall south of the Tampa Bay area is causing a reverse storm surge. Therefore, storm surge levels will not be as high as originally expected. The storm surge has remained much worse over the Charlotte Harbor and Punta Gorda area, where water levels continue to rise as Milton moves inland.

Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. This is why the National Weather Service in Tampa issued an extreme wind warning across three counties in west central Florida. But Milton will continue to downgrade in wind speed as it moves inland. Winds will diminish but will continue strong, between 75 and 90 mph over east Polk, Osceola and Brevard counties.

As Milton continues to make its way across the southern portion of Central Florida, the biggest threat will be heavy rainfall. There are several portions across Central Florida between Kissimmee and Orlando where rainfall has surpassed 6 inches by Wednesday night. There will still be about another 10 hours of rain as Milton crosses across the state. Therefore, expect heavy rain, strong showers and isolated thunderstorms. Within these showers, there could be some tornadoes developing. An additional 8 to 12 inches of rain could fall in some areas. Flash floods are probable.

What’s happening after Milton?

By sunrise, Milton will likely emerge over Atlantic waters. The wind will gradually decrease along the Peninsula, and so will the rain showers. Showers will diminish from west to east, and the afternoon will remain rather fresh, with neither winds nor crazy conditions at times. The skies will be mostly blue, and it will feel rather comfortable with lower humidity.

A straight shower leftover from Milton, guided by a high-pressure system to the north, could make its way over the Treasure Coast on Friday afternoon.

The beach along the east Florida coast will remain rather unsettled. Strong winds will still bring rough seas and could also cause beach erosion throughout Friday as the winds will be strong coming in from the north along the coast.

El huracán Milton de categoría 3 toca tierra cerca de Siesta Key: qué esperar durante la noche y al final de la semana

Milton tocó tierra oficialmente cerca de Siesta Key el miércoles alrededor de las 8:30 p.m. Milton continúa trayendo vientos constantes y dañinos a lo largo del área de la Bahía de Tampa. Afortunadamente, esta llegada a tierra al sur del área de la Bahía de Tampa está causando una marejada ciclónica inversa en toda la bahía. Por lo tanto, los niveles de marejada ciclónica no serán tan altos como se esperaba originalmente. La marejada ciclónica ha seguido siendo mucho peor en Charlotte Harbor y el área de Punta Gorda, donde los niveles de agua continúan aumentando a medida que Milton avanza hacia el interior.

Milton tocó tierra como un huracán de categoría 3 con vientos máximos sostenidos de 120 mph. Es por eso que el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional en Tampa emitió un aviso de vientos extremos en tres condados en el centro oeste de Florida. Pero Milton continuará disminuyendo la velocidad del viento a medida que avanza hacia el interior. Los vientos disminuirán pero seguirán siendo fuertes, con vientos entre 75 y 90 mph en el este de los condados de Polk, Osceola y Brevard.

A medida que Milton continúa su camino a través de la parte sur de Florida Central, la mayor amenaza serán las fuertes lluvias. Hay varias partes en Florida Central, Florida, entre Kissimmee y Orlando, donde las lluvias ya han superado las 6 pulgadas. Todavía quedan alrededor de otras 10 horas de lluvia en Milton, a lo largo del estado de oeste a este. Por lo tanto, espere fuertes lluvias, fuertes lluvias y tormentas eléctricas aisladas. Dentro de estas lluvias, podría haber algunos tornados en desarrollo. Podrían caer entre 8 y 12 pulgadas adicionales de lluvia en algunas áreas, inundaciones repentinas son probables.

¿Qué sucederá después de Milton?

Al amanecer, es probable que Milton emerja sobre las aguas del Atlántico. El viento disminuirá gradualmente a lo largo de la península de Florida, al igual que las lluvias. Las lluvias disminuirán de oeste a este, y la tarde permanecerá bastante fresca, sin vientos ni condiciones locas a veces. El cielo estará mayormente azul y se sentirá bastante agradable afuera con niveles más bajos de humedad.

Una lluvia directa proveniente de Milton, guiada por un sistema de alta presión hacia el norte, podría llegar a la Costa del Tesoro de Florida el viernes por la tarde.

La playa a lo largo de la costa este de Florida permanecerá bastante inestable. Los fuertes vientos seguirán provocando mares agitados y también podrían causar erosión de la playa durante todo el viernes, ya que los vientos serán fuertes y vendrán desde el norte a lo largo de la costa.