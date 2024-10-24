Tampa cleanup crew working around the clock to clear debris

Two weeks after Hurricane Milton battered the Tampa Bay area, homeowners still have piles of debris rotting at their curbs.

But City of Tampa officials said they are working around the clock to have those piles gone by FEMA’s 90-day cleanup deadline. If they do that, the federal government will cover the city's cleanup cost entirely.

Mayor Jane Castor spoke Wednesday about how Tampa workers are helping clear the streets.

“We have no doubt that we’re gonna be able to do that in 90 days, but we also need the community’s help to be able to accomplish that,” Castor said.

The city has already collected 150,000 cubic yards, or 800 large truckloads, of debris. ‘

With over 100 contracted trucks and 150 boots-on-the-ground personnel, Larry Washington, the director of the solid waste department, is calling it an “all hands on deck effort.”

“We are making significant strides in terms of collecting household debris and vegetative debris as well,” Washington said.

But he asked residents for a favor: do your part in making cleanup easy.

Washington directed people to free drop-off sites where they can dump their household or vegetative debris.

Mixed Debris: McKay Bay Disposal Complex (112 34th Street) Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

McKay Bay Disposal Complex (112 34th Street) Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Vegetative Debris: 22nd Street Park (7801 N. 22nd Street) and Gadsden Park (6901 S. MacDill Avenue) Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Residents can also sign up to be a city contractor to help Tampa workers haul away debris.

However, Castor warned hauling your own storm debris isn’t as easy as city workers make it seem. So, those who are not as ambitious should leave their debris at the curb.

Washington asked residents to sort their piles, separating household items from tree branches. He also said to leave three feet of clearance around the piles, do not put debris under power lines and do not park your vehicle in front of the debris.

The City of Tampa website has a map that outlines the Debris Clearing Plan.

Screenshot / City of Tampa website Tampa's Debris Cleanup Map shows what areas are cleared, in progress or up next.

City officials have also waived storm-related permit application fees, said Abbye Feeley, Tampa’s development and growth management deputy administrator.

Repairing fences, internal and external finishing work, drywall repairs less than two feet above the floor and other small cosmetic repairs do not require a permit.

Additionally, the city has a way for residents to set up a virtual appointment with someone who can advise them on what work needs to be done on their house and if they need a permit.

When hiring contractors to do repairs, Feeley urged residents to get at least three quotes to have competitive pricing.

While the cleanup efforts are ongoing, Castor asked residents to be patient.

“Though patience is wearing thin and everyone wants the debris out of sight, we will get through this soon,” she said.