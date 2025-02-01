© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Red tide detected in the Lower Keys near Marvin Key and Marquesas Key

WLRN Public Media | By Julia Cooper
Published February 1, 2025 at 4:45 AM EST
Mary Harper
/
FWC

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is advising Keys residents and visitors to exercise caution as the presence of red tide was detected near Marvin Key and Marquesas Keys.

The warning comes after a water sample taken Tuesday indicated high concentrations of the organism responsible for red tide, Karenia brevis.

K. brevis is capable of producing neurotoxins that can cause respiratory issues.

The health department advises people not to swim or wade in red tide waters. Those with preexisting respiratory issues should avoid the area. Residents living along the coast where red tide is identified should close windows and run the air conditioner.

Officials also recommend that people should wash their skin and clothes with fresh water if exposed to red tide or their skin becomes irritated.

Other recommendations include keeping pets and livestock away from the area and not eating shellfish or distressed fish caught in the area.

Healthy fish may be safe to eat, as long as they are filleted, rinsed in tap or bottled water and their guts are discarded, according to a health department press release.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

Tags
Local / State Red TideFlorida Keys
Julia Cooper
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now