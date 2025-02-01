Red tide detected in the Lower Keys near Marvin Key and Marquesas Key

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is advising Keys residents and visitors to exercise caution as the presence of red tide was detected near Marvin Key and Marquesas Keys.

The warning comes after a water sample taken Tuesday indicated high concentrations of the organism responsible for red tide, Karenia brevis.

K. brevis is capable of producing neurotoxins that can cause respiratory issues.

The health department advises people not to swim or wade in red tide waters. Those with preexisting respiratory issues should avoid the area. Residents living along the coast where red tide is identified should close windows and run the air conditioner.

Officials also recommend that people should wash their skin and clothes with fresh water if exposed to red tide or their skin becomes irritated.

Other recommendations include keeping pets and livestock away from the area and not eating shellfish or distressed fish caught in the area.

Healthy fish may be safe to eat, as long as they are filleted, rinsed in tap or bottled water and their guts are discarded, according to a health department press release.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media