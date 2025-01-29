© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Red tide continues to recede off the Gulf beaches

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published January 29, 2025 at 4:53 PM EST
Map of red tide
Harper, Mary
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide

Only low amounts of the toxin were reported this week off Gulf beaches.

Red tide is continuing to be less noticeable along the Gulf beaches.

The latest report from state environmental officials show low amounts of the toxin at only three locations. Those are Egmont Key, the Sunshine Skyway south fishing pier and Bay Dock on Sarasota Bay.

Very low amounts were reported around St. Petersburg's downtown, Bradenton and Anna Maria Island.

Still, fish kills and respiratory irritation usually associated with red tide were reported the past week off Sarasota County.

map of red tide hotspots
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide hotspots

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
