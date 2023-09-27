Live fact-checking the second 2024 Republican presidential primary debate: How to watch

WLRN has partnered with PolitiFact to fact-check Florida politicians. The Pulitzer Prize-winning team seeks to present the true facts, unaffected by agenda or biases.

At the first Republican primary debate, eight presidential candidates sparred over climate change, abortion, education and aid to foreign countries.

Now seven contenders will meet again Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, to duke it out on the debate stage.

The leading candidate, former President Donald Trump, plans to skip the second debate and instead deliver a speech to current and former autoworkers union members in Detroit, according to The New York Times. Trump also did not participate in the first debate.

PolitiFact will be live fact-checking the debate here and across social media. Here’s what to know before watching it.

Where can I watch the debate?

The debate will air at 9 p.m. ET on the Fox Business Network and other Fox channels. A Spanish-language version of the debate will air on Univision and stream on ViX. Fox’s Stuart Varney and Dana Perino and Univision’s Ilia Calderón will moderate the debate.

The Republican National Committee has also partnered with Rumble to livestream the second debate.

Which candidates will be at the debate?

Seven candidates have qualified for the second debate: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

How can I follow PolitiFact’s fact-checking of the debate?

PolitiFact will fact-check the debate live on our website and across our social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and X (formerly known as Twitter). We will work with our partner ABC News to provide fact-checking of candidates on the ABC debate live blog.

