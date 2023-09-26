© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis and Newsom will go head-to-head in a November Fox News debate moderated by Sean Hannity

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published September 26, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT
In this combination of photos, Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on Sept. 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa, at left, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaks on Sept. 12, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif., at right.
Associated Press
/
AP
In this combination of photos, Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on Sept. 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa, at left, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaks on Sept. 12, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif., at right.

The 90-minute debate will take place at an undetermined location in Georgia.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will take time out from debating fellow Republicans in two months to take on a Democrat, California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Fox News said Monday that the two politicians will appear in a 90-minute debate on Nov. 30 in Georgia, at an exact location to be determined.

Besides being closer to DeSantis' home turf, conservative opinion host Sean Hannity will be the moderator, and it is airing on Fox News Channel in Hannity's 9 p.m. Eastern time slot.

The idea has been talked about since June, when Newsom appeared for an interview on Hannity's show.

DeSantis is scheduled to appear in the second debate of Republican candidates for the 2024 presidential nomination later this week, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

Nathan Click, a spokesman for Newsom, said the California governor agreed to the debate provided there was no cheering section of “hype videos.”

“We want a real debate,” Click said. “Not a circus.”

Tags
Politics / Issues 2024 Presidential ElectionRon DeSantisGavin Newsom
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now