Shelter in place issued at MacDill Air Force Base following threat, authorities say

MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa is under a shelter-in-place order following a threat, authorities said.

The military base is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command, which directs military operations in the Middle East — including America's current involvement in the war with Iran.

The base said it would provide more information as it becomes available.

"We take all threats seriously and are taking appropriate measures to prioritize the safety and security of our installation," the U.S. Air Force base wrote on Facebook. "As a matter of policy, we will not release specifics on what security measures have been implemented."

This comes as the base increased its security condition Tuesday to FPCON Charlie, which is the second-highest level U.S. military threat condition. According to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency, this applies when an incident happens or intelligence gets information indicating terrorist action targeting personnel or facilities is likely. It involves tightened security, including 100% ID checks, restricted access to essential personnel only and potential gate closures or additional presence.

The base said on Facebook that this allows it to "implement deliberate security measures proactively."

"All personnel should remain vigilant, follow the direction of security forces and report any suspicious activity immediately," MacDill authorities wrote. "Everyone plays a role in base defense — if you see something, say something. Report suspicious activity to the base defense operations center at 813-828-3322."

Also, on Monday, a suspicious package was reported at the base's visitor center near the Dale Mabry Gate. According to authorities, first responders diverted traffic to the Bayshore gate out of caution. By 5 p.m. that evening, the area was declared safe and normal gate operations resumed. The FBI is investigating the incident.

MacDill is not the only base to experience these incidents. For example, NBC10 Philadelphia reports how the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in South Jersey also issued an FPCON Charlie on Tuesday due to reported suspicious packages.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes in.