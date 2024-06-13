These Tampa Bay-area projects were vetoed from DeSantis' state budget

Gov. Ron DeSantis' budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year saw nearly $1 billion in line item vetoes, including a number in the greater Tampa Bay region.

While DeSantis signed the $116.5 billion budget just after noon Wednesday in Tampa, the long-awaited list of cuts was not released by his office until around 4 p.m.

According to state figures, DeSantis cut $949,611,399 — $766,287,757 in general revenue and $183,323,642 in trust dollars.

Communities throughout the area lost funds for infrastructure programs such as water main replacements ($1 million in Safety Harbor), stormwater system repairs ($375,000 in Dunedin and $150,000 in Largo), shoreline revitalization ($550,000 for St. Petersburg's North Shore Park and $1 million for Tampa's Palmetto Beach), and road projects (such as $2 million for Collins St. in Plant City and $1 million for improvements of East Lake Road and Keystone Road in Pinellas County).

The University of South Florida fared well, with President Rhea Law hailing a $50 million recurring increase to its operation budget, a $35 million nonrecurring increase to fund strategic projects, and $31 million for infrastructure and safety improvements.

However, DeSantis cut $3.9 million in nonrecurring funds for its Opioid Incident Response Simulation Modeling and Healthcare Professionals Training Program.

The newly proposed joint project between USF’s College of Nursing and College of Behavioral and Community Sciences would have used state Opioid Settlement Funds to attempt to lower opioid abuse statewide and better respond to opioid overdoses.

Southeastern University ($750,000 for its Trades Start Up Project and $500,000 for dorms and transitional housing) and Polk State College ($1.5 million for building renovations) — both in Lakeland — had projects cut.

And various funds for the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg ($500,000 for expanding education, innovation and community outreach), Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater ($820,000 for hurricane response and preparedness), the Perlman Music Program in Sarasota ($200,000 for its winter residency program), and the Perry Harvey Bandshell in Tampa ($500,000) were also removed from the budget.

Here is a county-by-county list of some of the key projects that were nixed:



Hillsborough

USF - Opioid Incident Response Simulation Modeling and healthcare Professionals Training Program: $3,900,500

Hillsborough County Lithia-Pinecrest Transportation Project: $2,000,000

Plant City Collins Street Complete Streets: $2,000,000

CR579 Little Manatee River-South Fork Bridge - Hillsborough County: $1,500,000

Tampa - Palmetto Beach Neighborhood Protection and Living Shoreline Enhancement: $1,000,000

Tampa Bay Watch Living Shoreline and Water Quality Improvements: $1,000,000

Tampa Bay Water - Surface Water Treatment Plant Expansion: $1,000,000

St. Petersburg North Shore Park Shoreline Revitalization: $550,000

Hillsborough County East Energy Resiliency Project: $500,000

Plant City Turkey Creek Road Improvements: $375,000

Pinellas

St. Petersburg Willow Marsh Boardwalk Replacement: $1,100,000

City of Oldsmar - South Oldsmar Infrastructure Renovation: $1,000,000

Madeira Beach Milling and Resurfacing Area 9 Streets: $1,000,000

Safety Harbor Roadway Improvements and ADA Infrastructure Compliance: $1,000,000

Dunedin EOC and North County Fire Training Center - Phase II: $850,000

Revitalization of Clearwater Armory Site: $714,000

Amplify Clearwater - IGNITE Entrepreneurship Center: $680,000

Treasure Island Roadway and Drainage Improvements: $500,000

St. Petersburg Public Safety Training Complex: $500,000

Pasco

Pinellas and Pasco Affordable Homeownership Initiative (HF1188, SF 1749): $3,000,000

Zephyrhills Septic to Sewer Southside Transmission Line Upgrades: $1,550,000

Hernando

Hernando County Beach Wastewater Resiliency Project: $1,000,000

Polk

Fl Poly STEM Program Enhancements: $3,000,000

Sarasota

Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority Regional Transmission System Expansion: $2,500,000

Manatee

City of Bradenton Transportation Safety Improvements $5,000,000 (HF 2902 SF 1281)

Hardee

Hardee County Center Hill Bridge Improvements $1,400,000

The complete list is below: