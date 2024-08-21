Scores of officials waltz into office without having to face the voters

Tuesday was a good day to be a sheriff around these parts.

Pinellas' Bob Gualtieri, Hillsborough's Chad Chronister, Pasco's Chris Nocco and Sarasota's Kurt Hoffman all were reelected — without receiving a single vote.

The same could be said for Pinellas County Commissioners Chris Latvala and Rene Flowers.

All Pinellas County judge candidates — Cathy Ann McKyton, Aaron Weston Hubbard, Diane Croff, Lorraine Kelly and Susan Bedinghaus — were elected without opposition for the nonpartisan judicial races.

Also getting reelected were Ken Burke, the clerk of the circuit court and comptroller; Mike Twitty, the property appraiser; and Tax Collector Adam Ross.

In Hillsborough County, Nancy Millan walked into another term as tax collector, as she was unopposed.

In Hernando County, Douglas Allen Chorvat, Jr., a Republican, was unopposed for clerk of the circuit court and comptroller. Republican Amy Lynn Blackburn was unopposed for tax collector. As was school board member Michelle Hawkins and County Judge Barbara-Jo Bell.

In Pasco County, these officials were unopposed and will serve another term: Nikki Alvarez-Sowles, clerk of circuit court and county comptroller; Property Appraiser Mike Wells; Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley; and Tax Collector Mike Fasano.

School board member Colleen Beaudoin and every incumbent for county court judge didn't have to face the voters, either.

In Sarasota County, these officials waltzed into another term without opposition: County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger; Clerk Of The Circuit Court and Comptroller Karen Rushing; Property Appraiser Bill Furst; and Ron Turner, the supervisor of elections.

In Manatee County, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Angelina (Angel) Colonneso.

