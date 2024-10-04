President Biden visits Keaton Beach to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Helene

President Joe Biden visited Taylor County on Thursday to speak with residents about ongoing storm recovery efforts.

He was onboard Marine One, the Marine Corps’ presidential transport helicopter.

Biden’s aerial tour started Thursday morning in Tallahassee at the Tallahassee International Airport, and ended in Perry, Florida in Taylor County, where Helene devastated the area as a Category 4 hurricane—the third storm to hit Taylor in 13 months.

Adrian Andrews / WFSU Public Media President Joe Biden landed in Perry on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. He was onboard Marine One, the Marine Corps’ presidential transport helicopter. Biden toured parts of Keaton Beach in the wake of Hurricane Helene. (WFSU/Adrian Andrews)

While in Perry, the United States Secret Service (USSS) escorted Biden to the coastal neighborhood of Keaton Beach.

There, families and local officials, were lined up in front of torn down homes and businesses, awaiting to catch a glimpse of the president.

Adrian Andrews / WFSU U.S. President Joe Biden visited Taylor County where Hurricane Helene made landfall last month. The Biden Administration toured part of Keaton Beach and spoke with residents about ongoing recovery efforts. Thurs. October 3, 2024 (WFSU/Adrian Andrews)

Biden consoled Perry storm victims who lost everything in Helene. One Keaton Beach homeowner showed Biden the damage to his newly built beach home.

Biden stayed in Keaton for a little over an hour before heading back to the Perry-Foley Airport en route to Ray City, Georgia, another hurricane impacted city.

Yesterday, I approved 100% percent federal cost share for emergency response activities in FL, GA, NC, and TN.



This will cover the costs for the work to remove debris; surge additional first responders and search and rescue teams; set up shelters; and provide food and water. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 3, 2024

Biden’s Administration announced on Wednesday that Taylor County will have access to federal aid so that the community can start rebuilding.

"The [Biden] Administration continues to prioritize life-saving and life-sustaining response efforts in impacted communities," White House spokesman Jeremy Edwards said.

Biden has also deployed 1,000 active-duty troops to Perry to help distribute food, water, and other essential items.

