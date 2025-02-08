Florida Senate aims to detect autism and intervene as early as possible

The Florida Senate is launching a measure aimed at improving the lives of children with autism and their families. The bill would increase early detection and intervention, and create new opportunities for support.

The measure is a priority for Senate President Ben Albritton. And he’s tapped Stuart Republican Senator Gayle Harrell to champion it.

Harrell says a key component of the bill is bridging the gaps between learning opportunities for children with autism. Currently, those kids stay in the Early Steps program until they’re 3 years old -- missing out on a year of learning before entering the school system. The bill would keep them in Early Steps until they’re 4.

“This is going to end that gap," she says. "Also, summer school is important. Making sure you have those camps that are specific to kids with autism. They can’t go, many times, to a regular camp. And this is a full summer of nothing for them. And this is going to give them a place to really continue the learning process. So, those are two major, major parts of it.”

Harrell also emphasizes getting children with autism into programs that help develop their skills.

“The emphasis is on it, which is good," she said, "because the earlier you diagnose it, the better off that child will be as an adult.”

The bill would designate the University of Florida’s Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment as the statewide hub for research, services and best practices.

