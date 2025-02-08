© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida Senate aims to detect autism and intervene as early as possible

WFSU | By Margie Menzel
Published February 8, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Senate Bill 112 aims to detect autism and respond as early in a child's life as possible
Alfredo Lopez Pinto
/
stock.adobe.com
Senate Bill 112 aims to detect autism and respond as early in a child's life as possible

The measure would designate the University of Florida's Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment as the state hub for research, services and best practices

The Florida Senate is launching a measure aimed at improving the lives of children with autism and their families. The bill would increase early detection and intervention, and create new opportunities for support.

The measure is a priority for Senate President Ben Albritton. And he’s tapped Stuart Republican Senator Gayle Harrell to champion it.

Harrell says a key component of the bill is bridging the gaps between learning opportunities for children with autism. Currently, those kids stay in the Early Steps program until they’re 3 years old -- missing out on a year of learning before entering the school system. The bill would keep them in Early Steps until they’re 4.

RELATED: Autistic man's mom says bill could have made a difference for her son

“This is going to end that gap," she says. "Also, summer school is important. Making sure you have those camps that are specific to kids with autism. They can’t go, many times, to a regular camp. And this is a full summer of nothing for them. And this is going to give them a place to really continue the learning process. So, those are two major, major parts of it.”

Harrell also emphasizes getting children with autism into programs that help develop their skills.

“The emphasis is on it, which is good," she said, "because the earlier you diagnose it, the better off that child will be as an adult.”

The bill would designate the University of Florida’s Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment as the statewide hub for research, services and best practices.
Copyright 2025 WFSU

Tags
Politics 2025 Florida LegislatureAutismGayle Harrell
Margie Menzel
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now