Jacksonville criminalizes illegal immigration, a school district deals with growth, and more

Jacksonville moves to criminalize illegal immigration

Jacksonville will soon be the first city in the nation to criminalize illegal immigration.

Last week, the city council passed an ordinance mandating up to 60 days in jail for immigrants in the city without legal status.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan did not sign the bill but didn't veto it either. The ordinance will soon go into effect.

Guests:



Nick Howland , Jacksonville City Council

Jimmy Peluso, Jacksonville City Council



St. Johns County schools adapt with rapid growth

St. Johns, in Northeast Florida, is the one of the fastest growing counties in the state.

Its population has grown by more than 20% since 2020. And it's expected to double by 2050.

This kind of growth means more cars on the roads, more demand for homes … and more students in classrooms.

So, how is the school district managing the increase in enrollment? We spoke with the district superintendent.

Guest:

Tim Forson, superintendent for the St. Johns County School District.



New women's basketball league in River City

Jacksonville is the headquarters of the UpShot League, a new professional women's basketball league scheduled to tip off in 2026. And there's an effort to bring a WNBA team to the city, too.

Guest:

Donna Orender, commissioner of the UpShot League and former president of the WNBA.

