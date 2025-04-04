© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Jacksonville criminalizes illegal immigration, a school district deals with growth, and more

WLRN Public Media
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:34 PM EDT
WLRN's Tom Hudson (center), host of The Florida Roundup, on stage with Donna Orender (right), commissioner of theUpshot League, and musician rickolus (left) during a live broadcast with an audience at the WJCT Studios on April 4, 2025.
Host Tom Hudson (center) is on stage, with Donna Orender, commissioner of the Upshot League, and musician rickolus during a live broadcast with an audience at the WJCT studios on April 4, 2025.

On "The Florida Roundup," two Jacksonville City Council members talk about a city ordinance that mandates jail time for immigrants without legal status. Plus, the St. Johns County schools superintendent discusses managing a rising population.

Jacksonville moves to criminalize illegal immigration 

Jacksonville will soon be the first city in the nation to criminalize illegal immigration.

Last week, the city council passed an ordinance mandating up to 60 days in jail for immigrants in the city without legal status.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan did not sign the bill but didn't veto it either. The ordinance will soon go into effect.

Guests:

  • Nick Howland, Jacksonville City Council
  • Jimmy Peluso, Jacksonville City Council


St. Johns County schools adapt with rapid growth 

St. Johns, in Northeast Florida, is the one of the fastest growing counties in the state.

Its population has grown by more than 20% since 2020. And it's expected to double by 2050.

This kind of growth means more cars on the roads, more demand for homes … and more students in classrooms.

So, how is the school district managing the increase in enrollment? We spoke with the district superintendent.

Guest:

  • Tim Forson, superintendent for the St. Johns County School District. 


New women's basketball league in River City 

Jacksonville is the headquarters of the UpShot League, a new professional women's basketball league scheduled to tip off in 2026. And there's an effort to bring a WNBA team to the city, too.

Guest:

  • Donna Orender, commissioner of the UpShot League and former president of the WNBA.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

Tags
The Florida Roundup ImmigrationSt. Johns CountyWomen's BasketballPolice
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now