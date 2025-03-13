© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers headquarters in Jacksonville saved from closure

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published March 13, 2025 at 11:37 PM EDT
Daniel Vorndran
/
Wikimedia Commons
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' headquarters in Jacksonville is at 701 San Marco Blvd. in the Prudential building.

The headquarters in Jacksonville will not be terminated after being listed by DOGE as one of more than hundreds of offices to be shut down.

People who work for office overseeing Everglades restoration for the U.S. government are probably breathing a sigh of relief.

The lease for the Jacksonville headquarters for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won’t be terminated after all. The office was listed by the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as one of more than hundreds being shut down earlier this month.

Last week, the Government Services Office sent a notice saying it was revoking the termination.

More than 20 offices in Florida were on the list, including the Homestead office for National Park Service scientists working on restoration and the Key Largo office for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

Politics U.S. Army Corps of EngineersJacksonvilleDOGE
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years.
