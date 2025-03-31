Here's what to know about immigration 'task forces' across Florida

Local governments across Florida are beginning to work alongside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to train local law enforcement to identify and remove criminal immigrants.

The goal of the ‘task force’ is to detain an immigrant unlawfully entering the United States, enforcing felony arrests on illegal immigrants, and serving arrest warrants for violations.

The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 was adjusted to introduce ICE’s Section 287(g) program , which authorizes ICE to delegate to state and local police.

Ninety-seven of the total 140 law enforcement agencies that have signed ‘task force’ agreements with ICE have been in Florida. Thirty-seven states have at least one agreement in place.

“Florida is setting the example for states in combating illegal immigration and working with the Trump administration to restore the rule of law,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis in a press release in February. “By allowing our state agents and law enforcement officers to be trained and approved by ICE, Florida will now have more enforcement personnel deputized to assist federal partners.”

Florida is considered the third highest state in the country for the number of undocumented immigrants, according to the Homeland Security Department.

Communities across the state have already begun the commissioner’s voting procedure.

“Florida will ensure its laws are followed, and when it comes to immigration—the days of inaction are over. Govern yourselves accordingly,” DeSantis posted on X on March 18.



What’s happening with the ‘task force’ in Fort Myers?

When ICE’s 278(g) program was introduced to Fort Myers, three members of the city council voted against entering the agreement, bringing the decision to a tie.

“Preventing a local law enforcement agency from entering into a 287(g) agreement with the federal government prevents that agency from participating in certain federal immigration operations,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on X on March 17. “These council members' actions likely run afoul of Florida Statute, and my office will be investigating."

Uthmeier then sent a letter to Fort Myers commissioners alleging they are breaking the anti-sanctuary city law .

Darla Bonk, a council member who originally voted against the program, said she received death threats after the first vote and later changed it to yes.

“We as council members were put in the position of voting on a matter that was not within our legal authority or jurisdiction. The action subjected us public servants to unnecessary grave personal and professional risk,” Bonk said on The Florida Rundown on March 28.

Mayor Kevin B. Anderson held his first emergency meeting that wasn’t about hurricanes on March 21.

“The attorney general did send us a letter saying that we were not in compliance with state law. We didn't necessarily agree with it, but we're going to follow the attorney general's opinion, and that's what it is,” Anderson said on "The Florida Rundown."

The council meeting was overflowing, as people lined up outside the doors and couldn’t find a seat, WGCU’s Elizabeth Andarge reported.

The council voted unanimously to pass the bill despite the public opposition.

“The majority were saying they were disappointed that the city council changed their mind,” Andarge said. “Some were saying that they understood, because these are council people with occupations, and they don't want to break the laws. They don't want to lose their jobs.”



What’s happening with the ‘task force’ in Orange County?

Orange County commissioners approved an agreement to allow county jail officers to transfer inmates who are accused of violating immigration law in a 5-2 vote.

“Mayor (Jerry) Demings warned the commissioners that the county could lose state and federal funding if it didn't go along with the agreement, and that would hurt citizens in the county who rely on its services,” Central Florida’s Public Media’s Rick Brunson said on "The Florida Roundup."

Unlike most of the counties that have passed 278(g) so far, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t run the county jail. Instead, it's run by the Orange County Commission and its Corrections department.

The county jail officers will serve warrants by transferring inmates accused of violating immigration law.

As the fourth largest jail in Florida, it has only 1,000 beds in its main facility. The current number of inmates is just over 3,000, with 626 of them being immigration-related detainees from this year.

Cost is a contributing factor to the county, as it costs about $145 daily to host an inmate in the Orange County Jail. ICE has pledged to reimburse the county $88 of that, but that still leaves a difference.

Other ‘task force’ updates across the state

Punta Gorda’s city council unanimously passed an ICE training agreement on Wednesday. It authorizes the Punta Gorda Police Department to act in accordance with ICE to identify and apprehend criminal immigrants or question people who they suspect could be undocumented.

“Great job to the City of Jacksonville in following Florida law and empowering their law enforcement to assist in the enforcement of laws against illegal immigration,” DeSantis posted on X on March 26. “I am pleased to see this follow from our work in the special session I called in January to insist that all state and local entities participate in immigration enforcement.”

Statewide implications of the ‘task force’

This is not the first time that policies pairing ICE and state police have affected Florida.

Rivero reports that after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, President George W. Bush also allowed local enforcement to enter ‘task force’ agreements with ICE. Florida was heavily involved in that blueprint under Republican Gov. Jeb Bush, the president's brother.

The task force model was intended to find suspected terrorists. Florida was invested in this plan after learning that multiple pilots who committed the 9/11 attacks trained within the state.

However, throughout that time, “People called the police less. There was less community involvement because a lot of people are in mixed status families,” Rivero said during "The Florida Roundup" on March 28. “Even if someone themselves wasn't here unlawfully, you know, someone in their household might be, so people were calling the police less.”

DeSantis also signed into law two immigration-related policies this year.

One law eliminated fee waivers and in-state tuition for students pursuing a public state college or university in Florida without legal status .