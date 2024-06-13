More lanes are coming to I-4 by 2025 through DeSantis' state budget

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a more than $116 billion state budget for the next fiscal year in Tampa.

A large chunk of that money is going toward transportation and infrastructure projects, including $370 million for the state's Moving Florida Infrastructure Initiative, which helps speed up some of the state's high-priority transportation infrastructure needs.

State Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue says some of that money will help build three additional lanes along I-4 between Tampa and Orlando, bringing the total number of lanes on each side to six.

"This new lane will be added as part of an early works effort and provide immediate congestion relief for the traveling public,” Perdue said. “And as future phases of construction commence, this new lane will also be used to reduce the amount of lane closures drivable experience in the corridor."

Perdue says the I-4 lane construction will be complete by the end of 2025.

The initiative will also push the Poinciana Parkway Connector forward and ahead of schedule. This project will extend four miles from Osceola-Polk County Line Road to north of the I-4/State Road 429 interchange, with a goal of relieving traffic congestion in Osceola and Polk.

DeSantis confirmed funding for the state’s toll road program, with $450 million going toward toll relief.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is committing $289 toward the aviation industry, $109 million to seaports in the state, and $44.5 million to Florida’s spaceports.

Another $10 million is committed to replacing FDOT’s heavy equipment and machinery.

