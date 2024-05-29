Diverging diamond interchange at I-75 and Clark Road in Sarasota is set to open June 2

FDOT / WGCU Detour and closures for June 1-2 at diverging diamond interchange at I-75 and Clark Road, Sarasota.

The Florida Department of Transportation will make final configurations on the diverging diamond interchange at I-75 and State Road 72/Clark Road on June 1 in anticipation of it opening to traffic on June 2.

The final implementation of the interchange requires closing all interchange ramps and Clark Road between Catamaran Drive and Queensbury Boulevard to motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists, from 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

The closure allows crews to place the travel lanes into the final configuration including lane restriping, installation of signage, and traffic signals.

During the closure, I-75 north- and southbound motorists will use the State Road 758/Bee Ridge Road (Exit 207) exit and Honore Avenue to reach Clark Road.

Clark Road motorists wishing to continue on Clark Road will use Honore Avenue and Proctor Road to circumvent the interchange area.

Motorists should follow the posted detour signs; or identify alternate routes. Motorists should exercise caution through the detour area and anticipate delays.

Upon opening on Sunday, June 2, drivers will be traveling in the final interchange configuration with signage and pavement markings guiding motorists through.

