Florida Southern's new president was a longtime William & Mary administrator

Jeremy P. Martin, an experienced administrator who spent nearly 15 years at the College of William & Mary, has been named the president of Florida Southern College.

Martin, 44, succeeds Anne B. Kerr, who is retiring after 20 years in the position and will become president emerita. He will take over Aug. 1.

Martin wore many hats at William & Mary, most recently serving as the vice president for strategy and innovation. In that role, he was instrumental in launching several key initiatives that improved student retention and academic performance, including aligning the enrollment, marketing and communications strategies, and advancing the school’s strategic goals.

"With a background in academic administration and a proven track record of enhancing the student experience and institutional growth, Dr. Martin is uniquely qualified to lead our college into a new era of excellence," Robert L. Fryer, chair of FSC’s board of trustees, said in a news release on Friday.

Martin, who started at William & Mary in 2008, has also served as the Virginia school’s assistant to the president and provost, associate provost and chief of staff. He also co-chaired the strategic planning process and served as interim athletic director.

Martin holds doctorate in educational policy, planning and leadership and an MBA from William & Mary. He previously received his bachelor’s degree from Houghton College in New York and a master's degree in science from Georgia State University.

Martin and his wife, Tia, are no strangers to the area.

"My wife and I are delighted to return to Lakeland, where I have visited family over the years. My grandfather taught me how to play golf at Cleveland Heights, though I haven’t improved much since his early lessons," he said. "Tia and I have already felt the warm embrace of the college and look forward to our family becoming part of the Lakeland community."

Florida Southern experienced significant growth under Kerr, who announced her plans to retire in February. Under her leadership, the school reached its largest enrollment, and 22 buildings were constructed and 20 were expanded to accommodate the increase. Kerr also led the “Believe Campaign,” which raised $308 million for FSC programs and facilities.

"Dr. Kerr's dedication and vision have left an indelible mark on Florida Southern College,” said Fryer, who led the search committee to find Kerr’s replacement.

"The board of trustees cannot adequately express our gratitude to her for transforming our college. Her commitment to fostering a dynamic academic community and her unwavering support for students, faculty and staff have profoundly impacted the college."