USF President Rhea Law calls for peace on campus for October 7th anniversary

President Rhea Law is asking the University of South Florida community to “maintain a respectful environment” on campus ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

“Regardless of our personal views, we can best support the free exchange of ideas by maintaining civility and treating each other with respect,” said Law’s university-wide email.

Law noted that university officials are aware of several on and off campus activities regarding the date, but did not specify what they are.

Officials hope these events follow the updated university Student Code of Conduct policies regarding on-campus student gatherings.



University of South Florida A graphic provided by university officials outlining the new rules.

Now, on-campus activities require approval for tents, banners, signs and the use of amplifiers. The school’s “speech, expression and assembly” rules say that no demonstrations are allowed outside the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The changes were made after two pro-Palestinian events ended with a total of 13 arrests during the spring semester.

“The safety of the USF community is our highest priority, and we have been clear that we will not tolerate violence, discrimination or harassment,” said Law. This includes “antisemitism, Islamophobia and other instances of targeting individuals because of their religion, shared ancestry or cultural heritage.”

University Communications and Marketing tells WUSF there will be a heightened police presence on campus, but did not indicate for how long.

"We have an established response team to support demonstrations and activities, and the police will be part of that response only when necessary," UCM officials said in an email.

USF Hillel (@usf_hillel) / Instagram A graphic posted to USF Hillel's Instagram page on Oct. 2 promoting the memorial event

USF Hillel, along with several other Jewish student organizations, will be hosting a memorial service at the Marshall Student Center Amphitheater starting at 6 p.m.

The event includes remembrance activities, a prayer service and a performance from classical guitarist Ben Pila.

“This event is an opportunity to come together in reflection, unity, and hope,” USF Hillel said on their Instagram.

In the statement to WUSF, UCM officials said they approved Hillel's reservation of the Amphitheater.

Students for Justice in Palestine and the Muslim Student Association are holding a “Wear your Keffiyeh Day” on Monday.

@msa.usf / Instagram A statement from USF's Muslim Student Association and Students for Justice in Palestine about "Wear your Keffiyeh Day”.

An Instagram post promoting the event said: “Join us on October 7 for Keffiyeh Day! Wear your keffiyeh to show solidarity with Palestine and stand up for justice, freedom, and peace. 🇵🇸🕊️.”

University officials emphasized the need for open discussion, but said that anyone who experiences or witness discrimination should report it immediately.

“As the semester continues, we will see more local, national, and global events that spark intense discussions and dialogue on our campuses,” said Law.

“In these moments, it is vital that we maintain a safe, civil and respectful environment.”

