Adult and 3 children are struck by lightning in St. Petersburg

Four people — including three children — were injured Thursday afternoon after they were struck by lightning in St. Petersburg.

A female in her 20s went into cardiac arrest, and one of the children suffered burns.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the four were standing under a Banyan tree at the corner of Third Street and Beach Drive near downtown around 5:45 p.m. as a powerful line of thunderstorms moved through the area.

Paramedics arriving at the scene found the female and a boy underthe tree.

The female had gone into cardiac arrest, officials said. Paramedics restored her pulse, and she was upgraded to a trauma alert when she arrived at Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

The boy was also transported to Orlando Health and is listed in stable condition.

A boy, who suffered burns, and girl also told paramedics they were under the tree when the lightning struck.

They were treated at St. Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, officials said. Both are listed in stable condition.