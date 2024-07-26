© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Adult and 3 children are struck by lightning in St. Petersburg

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published July 26, 2024 at 8:08 AM EDT
A Banyan tree in a field
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue
/
Courtesy
Four people — including three children — were injured Thursday afternoon after they were struck by lightning in St. Petersburg. They were standing under a Banyan tree at the corner of Third Street and Beach Drive near downtown around 5:45 p.m.

They were standing under a Banyan tree on Beach Drive when the storms moved through Thursday afternoon.

Four people — including three children — were injured Thursday afternoon after they were struck by lightning in St. Petersburg.

A female in her 20s went into cardiac arrest, and one of the children suffered burns.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the four were standing under a Banyan tree at the corner of Third Street and Beach Drive near downtown around 5:45 p.m. as a powerful line of thunderstorms moved through the area.

Paramedics arriving at the scene found the female and a boy underthe tree.

The female had gone into cardiac arrest, officials said. Paramedics restored her pulse, and she was upgraded to a trauma alert when she arrived at Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

The boy was also transported to Orlando Health and is listed in stable condition.

A boy, who suffered burns, and girl also told paramedics they were under the tree when the lightning struck.

They were treated at St. Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, officials said. Both are listed in stable condition.
