© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

As a tropical wave tracks west, heavy rain in Florida is possible by Sunday

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published August 1, 2024 at 10:39 AM EDT
National Hurricane Center

Forecasters say the system could become a tropical depression as early as this weekend.

Expect potentially heavy rain as early as Sunday from a tropical wave that's tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters say the system in the southwestern Atlantic is expected to strengthen as it moves to the north-northwest.

It could become a tropical depression as early as this weekend over the eastern Gulf or near the Florida peninsula, and eventually become Tropical Storm Debby.

Regardless of the track, the system is forecast to bring deep tropical moisture to the greater Tampa Bay region on Sunday and Monday,. along with possibly heavy downpours.

While the system was still a broad area of disorganized rain and thunderstorms Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center says it has a 60% chance of becoming better defined in the next week as it moves toward the Bahamas and potentially most of Florida.

Residents, particularly along the East Coast, are advised to monitor the system.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Wool says now is the time to get prepared for any possible storms.

"We are getting into the peak of hurricane season. August, September and October are the busiest months. We have already had three named storms, but none for a while now. So, people may have let their guard down," National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Wool says.

WLRN’s Sherrilyn Cabrera contributed to this report.
Tags
Weather Florida Weather2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Stories