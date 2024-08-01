As a tropical wave tracks west, heavy rain in Florida is possible by Sunday

Expect potentially heavy rain as early as Sunday from a tropical wave that's tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters say the system in the southwestern Atlantic is expected to strengthen as it moves to the north-northwest.

It could become a tropical depression as early as this weekend over the eastern Gulf or near the Florida peninsula, and eventually become Tropical Storm Debby.

Regardless of the track, the system is forecast to bring deep tropical moisture to the greater Tampa Bay region on Sunday and Monday,. along with possibly heavy downpours.

While the system was still a broad area of disorganized rain and thunderstorms Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center says it has a 60% chance of becoming better defined in the next week as it moves toward the Bahamas and potentially most of Florida.

Residents, particularly along the East Coast, are advised to monitor the system.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Wool says now is the time to get prepared for any possible storms.

"We are getting into the peak of hurricane season. August, September and October are the busiest months. We have already had three named storms, but none for a while now. So, people may have let their guard down," National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Wool says.

WLRN’s Sherrilyn Cabrera contributed to this report.

