Where to get a helping hand: Post-hurricane resources for the Tampa Bay area

It’s been a brutal few weeks for Florida.

If you’re one of the thousands who are recovering from the state’s back-to-back hurricane blows, there are dozens of organizations committed to helping.

St. Pete Girls Who Walk (SPGWW) started last July as a fun way for people to socialize and get their steps in. But since Hurricane Helene, the volunteer group has mobilized into a dedicated storm relief team.

They’ve been handing out food, cleaning out houses and doing almost anything they can to help.

Club leader Victoria Arczynski said the volunteers just want to give back to the community.

“Sometimes, it’s hard to not cry," Arczynski said. "Especially the first day, I was walking through the flooded houses and just seeing their wedding albums completely destroyed. It was really upsetting.”

The group partners with Lagoon Pontoons for their boat day events. When the owner’s house was destroyed by Helene’s storm surge, a couple of SPGWW girls took on the project.

Victoria Arczynski / Courtesy Victoria Arczynski (left), SPGWW leader, with other volunteers while restoring a home in Gulfport after Hurricane Helene.

With over 6,000 Instagram followers and 1,500 active GroupMe members, they often form teams to tackle different relief efforts at once.

People will often request their services when they see the group cleaning up in their neighborhood. Last week, they assisted a family whose house flooded in a non-flood zone in Lutz.

“They have chickens and animals outside, and three daughters, with no power. So the girls took over mac and cheese and chicken nuggets for their little daughters, and then helped clean up all day,” Arczynski said.

From free food and power access, to volunteer teams that can help restore your home, here’s a list of some hurricane relief efforts in the greater Tampa Bay region.

St. Pete Girls Who Walk

In collaboration with Operation BBQ, the group will be handing out free food for hurricane victims.

What's available: Free barbecque meals.

When: starting at noon, until resources last, daily from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20. Could be extended.

Where: Bay Pines Walmart

The club is also working on cleaning out flood victims' houses. You can follow their events and reach out for help on their Instagram.

Salvation Army Tampa Bay

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services are setting up mobile canteens at these locations throughout the Bay area.

What’s available: Lunch, dinner, water and more emergency supplies.

When: All canteens will be open from 12-6 p.m., daily starting Oct. 11.

Where:



Salvation Army Tampa Corps.

1100 West Sligh Ave. Tampa, Riverside Recovery

4004 N Riverside Dr, Tampa Plant City Fire Department

*escorting the canteen through neighborhoods

604 E Alexander St, Plant City New Life Tabernacle South Tampa

1002 S Church Ave Suite A, Tampa Victory Tabernacle of Seminole Heights

1010 E Busch Blvd #102, Tampa

Detailed information about the Salvation Army’s Hurricane Milton relief efforts can be found here .

Mutual Aid Disaster Relief

The organization will host a free market at the Waters Avenue Church . The site will serve as a hub for all kinds of donations, resource sharing, wellness services and more.

What’s available: Food, water, tools, power access, clothes, shoes and many other items. They’re accepting donations, volunteers for distribution and financial contributions.

When: 12-4 p.m., daily starting Oct. 11.

Where: 609 W Waters Ave., Tampa

You can contact them via their Instagram .

Florida Division of Emergency Management

Fuel distribution sites have opened across Tampa Bay, courtesy of the state.

What’s available: Up to 10 gallons of gas per vehicle.

When: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., every day.

Where:



Tom Bennett Park: 280 Kay Rd., Bradenton, FL Plant City Stadium: 1810 S. Park Rd., Plant City, FL, Tropicana Field Parking Lot: 800 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL Suncoast Technical College: 4445 Career Ln., North Port, FL Charlotte Sports Park: 2300 El Jobean, Port Charlotte, FL St. Pete College Tarpon Springs: 600 E Klosterman Rd, Tarpon Springs, FL East Bay Raceway: 6311 Burts Rd, Tampa, FL

Gas availability is not guaranteed. Check for updates on your county’s website and social media.

Additionlly, here's a list of organizations to keep an eye on for hurricane relief. Many are actively looking for volunteers, and amplifying relief efforts across the Bay area.



Many small businesses are coming together to offer free food and a place to gather and recharge, such as Bandit Coffee and Pete's Bagels in St. Petersburg.

Follow local businesses in your area to stay updated, and to lend a helping hand.