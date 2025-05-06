As hurricane season nears, FEMA and other experts to visit Sarasota for community event

With the 2025 hurricane season just weeks away, Sarasota County is inviting people to an event on Thursday, May 8, to hear how the area is still recovering from last year's storms and get tips on how to prepare for this year.

FEMA, the National Weather Service, the Small Business Administration, public works and food banks will be on hand to answer questions.

Community Conversation: Hurricane Preparedness takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Riverview High in Sarasota. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Some people are still trying to get federal help to rebuild from last year's hurricanes, including Debby, Helene and Milton, officials acknowledged.

"If anyone's having trouble with interacting or getting questions answered on their FEMA applications from last year, they will have people there that can assist with walking people through any of the obstacles or challenges that they're facing," said Sandra Tapfumaneyi, the emergency operations chief for Sarasota County.

Emergency managers are planning new ways to warn people of the risk of storm surge this year, and they really want people to evacuate if told, she said.

But for those who can stay in place for a hurricane, pre-season is a good time to get ready.

"You have your disaster supplies. Practice taking them out. You know that propane tank that you're going to use for your camping stove, for example, if your power goes out? When was the last time you practiced using that? And does it still work? And do you know where these supplies are?” Tapfumaneyi said.

Hurricane season starts June 1. The forecast calls for an active season, with at least five major hurricanes, among 17 named storms.

Click here to pre-register for the event.