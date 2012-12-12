© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
For Alabama Boy 12-12-12 Is Special

Published December 12, 2012 at 7:49 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You ever jealous of people who were born on February 29? They get all the attention, all the questions about what it's like to have to wait for a leap year to celebrate. Well, one kid deserves some attention today. Kiam Moriya was born in 2000 at 12 minutes past noon. So this afternoon the young man can say I turned 12 at 12:12 on 12-12-12. He told Yahoo! News he's marking the occasion with doughnuts arranged - uh-huh - in the shape of the number 12. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
