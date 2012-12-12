For Alabama Boy 12-12-12 Is Special

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You ever jealous of people who were born on February 29? They get all the attention, all the questions about what it's like to have to wait for a leap year to celebrate. Well, one kid deserves some attention today. Kiam Moriya was born in 2000 at 12 minutes past noon. So this afternoon the young man can say I turned 12 at 12:12 on 12-12-12. He told Yahoo! News he's marking the occasion with doughnuts arranged - uh-huh - in the shape of the number 12. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

