© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading

Most Soldiers Cleared In D.R. Congo Mass Rape Trial

publishedDateHeading May 7, 2014 at 8:40 AM EDT
Soldiers on charges including rape and murder during a 2012 army offensive wait for their trial in a Goma military court on May 5, 2014. (Alain Wanimoyi/AFP/Getty Images)
Soldiers on charges including rape and murder during a 2012 army offensive wait for their trial in a Goma military court on May 5, 2014. (Alain Wanimoyi/AFP/Getty Images)

The verdict is in for the largest rape trial ever held in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Of the 39 soldiers accused of raping at least 135 women and girls, two were convicted and 13 were cleared. The remaining men were convicted of theft.

According to the United Nations, both the government and rebel groups have long used rape and sexual violence as weapons of war. A report in April released by the U.N. human rights office in Congo estimates that as many as 46 women are raped every hour in the DRC.

Elaisha Stokes has been covering the trial for GlobalPost and joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

Guest

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

tagsHeading
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now