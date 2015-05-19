DJ Sessions: From Gypsy Funk To A 12-Year-Old Jazz Pianist
KCRW’s Tom Schnabel joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to share some of the music he’s listening to from around the world, including Brazilian guitarist Fabiano do Nascimento, the New York artist collective “Brooklyn Gypsies” and a 12-year-old pianist named Joey Alexander.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.
Music In This Segment
Rhiannon Giddens, “Black Is the Color”
Joey Alexander, “Giant Steps”
Brooklyn Gypsies, “Desert Moon”
Elida Almeida, “Lebam Ku Bo”
Guest
- Tom Schnabel, hosts the “Rhythm Planet” blog and podcast on KCRW in Santa Monica, California.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.