DJ Sessions: From Gypsy Funk To A 12-Year-Old Jazz Pianist

KCRW’s Tom Schnabel joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to share some of the music he’s listening to from around the world, including Brazilian guitarist Fabiano do Nascimento, the New York artist collective “Brooklyn Gypsies” and a 12-year-old pianist named Joey Alexander.



Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Music In This Segment

Rhiannon Giddens, “Black Is the Color”

Joey Alexander, “Giant Steps”

Brooklyn Gypsies, “Desert Moon”

Elida Almeida, “Lebam Ku Bo”

Guest

Tom Schnabel, hosts the “Rhythm Planet” blog and podcast on KCRW in Santa Monica, California.

