© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading

At 106, She’s Still Dancing And Serving Her Community

publishedDateHeading March 4, 2016 at 8:45 AM EST
Centenarian Virginia McLaurin is pictured at NPR in Washington D.C. (Brandon Chew/NPR)
Centenarian Virginia McLaurin is pictured at NPR in Washington D.C. (Brandon Chew/NPR)

If you’ve seen the White House video of the 106-year-old dancing with President Obama and the First Lady, then you already know Virginia McLaurin.

Born in 1909 to a sharecropping family, she was married at the age of 14 and widowed with two children at 17. She’s lived through the Great Depression, segregation and the civil rights movement.

Part of what keeps Grandma Virginia young is working with her community’s youth. For 21 years, she helped children with severe disabilities learn skills, and she currently volunteers at a public charter school.

All this work comes through the United Planning Organization’s Foster Grandparent Program, which matches up senior citizens with students for tutoring and mentorship in the Washington, D.C. area.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Virginia McLaurin and Cheryl Christmas, project director for the UPO Foster Grandparent Program.

Watch on YouTube.

Watch on YouTube.

Guest

  • Virginia McLaurin, 106-year-old volunteer with the UPO Foster Grandparent Program.
  • Cheryl Christmas, project director for the UPO Foster Grandparent Program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

tagsHeading
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now