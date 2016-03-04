At 106, She’s Still Dancing And Serving Her Community

If you’ve seen the White House video of the 106-year-old dancing with President Obama and the First Lady, then you already know Virginia McLaurin.

Born in 1909 to a sharecropping family, she was married at the age of 14 and widowed with two children at 17. She’s lived through the Great Depression, segregation and the civil rights movement.

Part of what keeps Grandma Virginia young is working with her community’s youth. For 21 years, she helped children with severe disabilities learn skills, and she currently volunteers at a public charter school.

All this work comes through the United Planning Organization’s Foster Grandparent Program, which matches up senior citizens with students for tutoring and mentorship in the Washington, D.C. area.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Virginia McLaurin and Cheryl Christmas, project director for the UPO Foster Grandparent Program.

