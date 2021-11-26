© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Opera 'Sweet Land' creates new stories for the settling of America

Published November 26, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST
A photo from "Sweet Land." (Casey Kringlen for The Industry)
Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcasted on Oct. 9, 2023. Find that audio here.

The opera “Sweet Land” incorporates both Indigenous and non-Indigenous voices for a new take on the settling of America.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with composer Raven Chacon and Aja Couchois Duncan, who co-wrote the libretto.

The “Sweet Land” creative team. (Courtesy)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR.

