Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hurricane Idalia seems to have blown some migrating birds a little off course. Flamingos, normally seen around the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean, have been spotted farther afield - the Carolinas, Texas, even Ohio. So if you see a pink bird standing on one leg, it's no mirage. Scientists think the birds were traveling between Cuba and Yucatan when the storm swept them up. Once the weather shifts, they should have no problem flying back home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

