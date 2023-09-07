Sneaky snacker in Australia munches nearly $4,000 worth of seedlings in a nursery

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A sneaky snacker in Australia has munched nearly $4,000 worth of seedlings in a nursery. The owner, Humphrey Herington, told the BBC he'd been scratching his head for weeks until he caught the critter red-handed, dazed and too stuffed to move. The culprit - a koala bear he calls Claude. The nursery grows eucalyptus plants to bolster koala habitat. Guess Claude thought he'd help himself? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

