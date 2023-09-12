Why electric vehicle production is 'the elephant in the room' in auto worker contract negotiations

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Michigan Radio’s Tracy Samilton about why the production of electric vehicles looms over auto union contract talks as both sides stare down a midnight Thursday deadline.

And Belvidere, Illinois, Mayor Clinton Morris talks about what residents and businesses in his town are saying about the idling of an auto factory which is at the heart of auto worker contract talks this week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.