In North Carolina, one research lab still has Native remains despite law to return them

Published September 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT

Remains representing more than 600 Native American individuals sit in collections at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Research Laboratories of Archeology — the state’s oldest North Carolina-focused archeology center.

Those remains have not been made available for return to tribes, despite a federal law intended to facilitate the repatriation of Native ancestors and related funerary artifacts.

Laura Pellicer of member station WUNC reports.

This story was co-reported with Lilly Knoepp of Blue Ridge Public Radio.

