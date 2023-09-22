Gene variant that raises the risk of Parkinson's in people with African ancestry discovered

An effort to diversify genetic studies has led to a discovery about Parkinson’s disease: A gene variant that raises the risk of Parkinson’s in people of Nigerian (and other African) ancestry.

Scientists have found dozens of gene variants associated with this debilitating brain disorder. But many other risky variants remain undetected — and that’s partly because study populations have been predominantly white.

NPR correspondent Jon Hamilton reports on this global effort, which could help build a fuller picture of the disease and lead to more inclusive and equitable therapies.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

