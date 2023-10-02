© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
New Broadway season features revivals, beloved actors, and a lot of Sondheim

Published October 2, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
'Tis the season for a roster of new Broadway shows. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
'Tis the season for a roster of new Broadway shows. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

It’s fall, and that means several things — gorgeous leaves, an onslaught of pumpkin spice, and a new Broadway season.

This year’s array of plays and musicals includes two works by Sondheim, a revival of Ossie Davis’ “Purlie Victorious,” as well as several works by distinguished Black playwrights making their Broadway debuts.

NPR’s Jeff Lunden joins host Robin Young to talk about the new season.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

