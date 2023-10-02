© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Supreme Court begins new term under ethical questions

Published October 2, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

The Supreme Court begins its fall term on Monday. Justices are scheduled to hear high-profile cases on guns, abortion and free speech. But the court is facing loud calls for ethics reform and blowback over recent decisions.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Imani Gandy, editor at large for Rewire News Group and co-host of the podcast “Boom! Lawyered.”

