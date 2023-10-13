© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
'World Central Kitchen Cookbook' details recipes chef Jose Andres makes to feed people in crisis

Published October 13, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
Chef José Andrés authored the new cookbook "World Central Kitchen." (Clara Wetzel)
Chef Jose Andres, founder of World Central Kitchen, talks about the organization’s work providing fresh meals to people in crisis, survivors of disasters like earthquakes and hurricanes, or refugees fleeing war and conflict around the world.

Andres and his organization have compiled recipes for the foods they make in “The World Central Kitchen Cookbook.” All proceeds go to support World Central Kitchen’s emergency response efforts.

Book excerpt: ‘The World Central Kitchen Cookbook’

By Chef Jose Andres

Karla’s creamy curry pasta. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

Ukrainian Borsch from World Central Kitchen. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

Excerpted from “The World Central Kitchen Cookbook” by Jose Andres. Copyright © 2023 by Jose Andres. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

