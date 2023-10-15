Photos: Afghanistan hit by another earthquake

There's been another earthquake in Afghanistan – in the same region where thousands of people were killed in quakes just over a week ago.
There's been no official report on damage or casualties from this latest quake.
This 6.3 magnitude earthquake has hit the same region around Herat, Afghanistan, which was devastated by a previous quake on October 7, and by subsequent aftershocks.
Relief operations from those quakes are still underway. The October 7 quake was one of the most destructive in Afghanistan's recent history. Villages, mostly made of mud-brick homes, were flattened. So were schools and hospitals. The United Nations says more than 90% of those killed were women and children.
Survivors struggling to come to terms with those losses have now been hit again.
The U.S. Geological Survey says this latest quake was also followed by relatively strong 4- and 5-magnitude aftershocks.
Damage from earlier in the week
