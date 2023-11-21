How to teach media literacy to children

Kids and teens are growing up in a media maelstrom.

“We’re handing kids these devices and they can reach anyone at any time, and anyone can reach them at any time,” Erin McNeill, founder and CEO of the national advocacy group Media Literacy Now, says. “And what kind of guidance have we given them? Almost none.”

Schools around the country are trying different ways to teach students media literacy.

“ It’s all about inquiry and so that means learning to ask relevant questions and knowing how to find credible answers,” Faith Rogow, a media literacy education specialist, says.

Today, On Point: Media literacy for kids. Why it’s essential for them — and the nation’s future.

Guests

Erin McNeill, founder and CEO of the national advocacy group Media Literacy Now.

Faith Rogow, media literacy education specialist for over 30 years. Founding president of the National Association for Media Literacy Education. Author of “Media Literacy for Young Children: Teaching Beyond the Screen Time Debates.”

Also Featured

Christina Scheffel, instructional technology specialist with Delaware’s Indian River School District.

Zareen Poonen Levien, leads digital media literacy education program for the San Francisco Unified School District.

Resources from Wired’s How to Raise Media-Savvy Kids in the Digital Age

‘Books, apps, podcasts, and websites the experts recommend.’

Media guides

A guide to screens: The Art of Screen Time: How Your Family Can Balance Digital Media and Real Life by Anya Kamenetz

A media guide: Screen Time: How Electronic Media—From Baby Videos to Educational Software—Affects Your Young Child by Lisa Guernsey

News apps

A free e-learning platform by the News Literacy Project: Checkology

A news app for 7- to 10-year-olds: News-O-Matic

Activities, guides, reviews

Media reviews, how-to and discussion guides for parents and educators: Common Sense Media

Activities and videos for kids and parents: Critical Media Project

Find Wired’s full list here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

