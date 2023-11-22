© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Professor says Israel is not conducting genocide now, but worries it might happen

Published November 22, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST

Omer Bartov is a professor of genocide and Holocaust studies at Brown University. Since the outbreak of violence in Gaza in October, he has watched the treatment of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces closely.

He has heard the term genocide used to describe what the Israeli government is doing, but warns against its usage based on the current evidence. However, he says there is a very real possibility Israel’s actions could slide into genocidal territory, citing some of the rhetoric of the more extremist corners of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Bartov joins host Robin Young to explain his position and concerns.

