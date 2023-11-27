© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The child care funding cliff

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published November 27, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST

At the end of September, the spigot for federal pandemic funding for child care was turned off.

It was the single largest investment in child care in U.S. history, with more than 80 percent of childcare centers across the country benefiting from these funds. Without that money, childcare centers are already closing. Other centers are being forced to raise tuition to offset the cost, making child care financially out of reach to even more families.

President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers have raised the alarm, seeking funds to avoid the cliff. But so far states have been left to fend for themselves.

What will the end of federal childcare funds mean for kids, childcare programs, and parents who may be forced to leave the workplace?

