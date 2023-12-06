© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
There’s an upside to keeping your happiest personal news a secret

Published December 6, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST

Keeping a secret that is joyful — like a promotion at work or plans for a marriage proposal — can make you feel more alive than sharing the news right away. That’s according to a new study published by the American Psychological Association.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with one of the study’s authors, Katie Greenaway, an associate professor in psychology at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now
