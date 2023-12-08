© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Beatbox House continues tradition of traveling abroad as cultural ambassadors

Published December 8, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST

The U.S. State Department has been sending American musicians abroad as cultural ambassadors since the 1950s. This year, the Brooklyn-based group the Beatbox House continued that tradition, traveling to Asia for beatbox competitions, workshops, and collaborations with local artists.

Celeste Headlee meets a couple of members of the group.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

