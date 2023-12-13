What did this year's COP summit achieve?
Willthis be the moment this year’s UN climate summit in Dubai will be rememberedfor?COP summits rarely end on time and this year was no exception.
After a promising start, negotiators struggled to find a way around those pushing to end oil and gas production – and those looking for less severe steps.
But earlier today an agreement was reached. The deal calls on all countries to transition away from the use of fossil fuels.
And a landmark worth noting – it’s thefirst timein three decades of COP climate summits that nations have agreed on a move away from oil, gas, and coal.
Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5