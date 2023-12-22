Cold water dipping can be exhilarating and life changing

A group of women in Maine don’t let the cold of winter get them down. They plunge into the cold water together each winter on a regular basis for an invigorating few minutes.

Justine Paradis of New Hampshire Public Radio’s podcast “Outside/In” spoke with them to find out why.

This story comes from “Outside/In” episode “Cold t*ts, warm hearts: The cold water dippers of Maine“

