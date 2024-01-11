© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on what new inflation data means for Americans

Published January 11, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST
United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen at WBUR's studios in Boston. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen at WBUR's studios in Boston. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

New inflation data shows consumer prices continue to cool, with price increases on “core” goods excluding food and fuel sinking below 4% for the first time in more than two and a half years. Still, prospective voters in this year’s election tell pollsters they feel anxious about the economy.

Taming inflation without triggering a recession has been a priority for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for an in-depth conversation on what all this economic data means for regular Americans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now