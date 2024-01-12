© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
As deadline for a government shutdown looms, Congress is no closer to passing spending bill

Published January 12, 2024 at 7:11 AM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson is facing tremendous pressure from hardline conservatives within his party to walk away from a bipartisan spending deal he struck with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Republican hardliners want more extensive funding cuts in the funding bill but it’s unlikely that a paired back deal would pass the Democratically controlled Senate. And so the negotiations continue.

We hear from Rep. Mike Collins, a Republican representing Georgia’s 10th district.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR.

