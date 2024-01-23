© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
How AI deepfakes like fake Biden robocall pose risks to elections and democracy

Published January 23, 2024 at 8:11 AM EST

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is investigating recorded calls that sounded like President Biden telling voters not to cast ballots in the primary. It’s an example of a deepfake: artificial audio generated to mislead people.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Carah Ong Whaley of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, about how deepfakes and artificial intelligence are being used and could be used to disrupt elections.

