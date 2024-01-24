© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Ana Tijoux releases 'Vivda' — a decade after 'Vengo'

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre,
Felix Contreras
Published January 24, 2024 at 5:13 AM EST

It's been 10 years since Chilean-French hip-hop artist Ana Tijoux dropped an album. She's back with Vida, and talks about her return to recording.

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
